Annual Toys for Tots drive under way

ALBANY – Area Marine Corps reservists are on a mission, but this operation is no secret and the Marines involved are seeking all of the civilian help they can get for the annual Toys for Tots drive.
The program, started in 1947, provides toys to children who otherwise would not receive them during the holiday season.
“The goal every year is that every child gets a toy for Christmas,” said Staff Sgt. Ellese Lawrence, who was at the Albany Salvation Army headquarters on Thursday with a group registering parents for the toy giveaway. “One child without a toy is one too many.”
The last day to register to receive toys is Friday at the Salvation Army, located at 308 W. Second Ave. Registration will be open from 9 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
“We really want the community to know the Salvation Army is here with the Marines to make sure they have a bright Christmas for their children,” Lawrence said. “The Salvation Army handles a lot of the behind-the-scenes things. They help us with a lot of things. A lot of this, people don’t realize the role the Salvation Army plays, but they do a lot.”
Prior to distribution in December, toys are being collected at a number of locations. These include Wal-Mart on Ledo Road, Sam’s Club, all Dollar General and Family Dollar stores, Belks at the Albany Mall and the Salvation Army.
On Dec. 8, Cumulus Broadcasting will host an event at the Wal-Mart store, with hot dogs and hamburgers provided by Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club.
“That will be a good chance to buy a toy and donate it,” Lawrence said.
The age range for toys is 0 to 14 years.
“We generally ask for a toy that’s between $15 and $30,” she said. “It has to be new, unwrapped and unused. From now until the first week of December, we get really busy (collecting toys).”
Monetary donations also are accepted. To make a donation, contact Sgt. Shareka Slater at (229) 639-5477 or (727) 644-5102.
Salvation Army Capt. Rebecca Sullivan said that stockings will be filled for children who are at the shelter on Christmas.
“If they wake up at the shelter on Christmas day, they will have a Christmas gift,” she said. “It’s just a little additional something so they can have a Christmas as well.”