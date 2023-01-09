Storm-battered California communities are bracing for another round of likely flooding, mudslides, toppled trees and power outages as the latest in an unrelenting parade of atmospheric rivers hits the West Coast Monday, with Gov. Gavin Newsom warning officials "expect to to see the worst of it still in front of us."

The storm is expected to bring another surge of hazardous heavy rain, mountain snow and damaging winds to California, where thousands are already without power and some have been ordered to evacuate or warned they could be asked to flee.

CNN's Robert Shackelford, Allison Chinchar, Haley Brink and Dave Alsup contributed to this report.

