Another Memphis police officer terminated, two first responders suspended in the wake of Tyre Nichols' death

The Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Division suspended first responders Robert Long (left) and JaMichael Lamar Sandridge on February 3.

 Memphis Fire Dept.

Another Memphis police officer has been fired and two first responders have been suspended following the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols last month, officials announced Friday.

The former police officer, Preston Hemphill, was relieved of his duties for violating multiple departmental policies, including personal conduct and truthfulness, the Memphis Police Department said in a news release.

