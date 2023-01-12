Plant-Vogtle-construction.jpg

The first of two new nuclear reactors being built at Georgia Power’s Plant Vogtle will go into service later this year, about a month after anticipated, the Atlanta-based utility announced.

 File Photo

ATLANTA

Vibrations of pipes within the cooling system were discovered during start-up and pre-operational testing at Unit 3, the company reported in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

