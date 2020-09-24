ALBANY -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines for celebrating Halloween, noting that going door to door to trick-or-treat and handing out candy is a high risk for spreading COVID-19.
Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persley said in a news release he supports the guidelines set by the CDC and says precaution must be taken to keep children as well as adults safe.
"Halloween will be much different this year, and it has to be because we do not want to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases," Persley said. "Parents should consider fall festivals where all precautions, such as social distancing and wearing a face covering measures, are in place or have a small family gathering at home. We want everyone to have fun, but more importantly, we want everyone to be safe and healthy."
According to the CDC guidelines, parents should note that the Halloween version of a mask should not replace a cloth mask unless the Halloween mask has multiple layers over the mouth.
