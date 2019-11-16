ALBANY -- The public is invited to enjoy the food and fellowship of Thanksgiving dinner when the Albany Police Department Family Protection Unit presents its ninth annual community Thanksgiving Dinner at the Flint River Entertainment Complex's Albany Civic Center Nov. 26.
Doors will open at 5 p.m.
As many as 500 to 600 citizens have enjoyed the meal in the past, which APD hosts as a way to reach out to the community. This year's dinner will include turkey, dressing, green beans, cranberry sauce, macaroni and cheese, ham, deserts and drinks.
The community Thanksgiving dinner is sponsored by Peach State/ Ambetter Health, Jr’s Loving Care Service, Prep Academy and Learning Center, Buffalo Rock, Another Level Motorcycle Club and First State Bank of Albany.
Volunteers from Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany and Trans Centennial Packaging will help serve the meal.
For information, call (229) 431-2123. The Albany Civic Center is located at 100 W. Oglethorpe Blvd.