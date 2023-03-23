Albany police seek suspect in firearm theft case

While investigating the recent homicide of Claudarius Caesar on the 1500 block of Whiting Drive, police discovered stolen weapons that led to two arrests.

 File Photo

ALBANY -- While investigating the recent homicide of Claudarius Caesar on the 1500 block of Whiting Drive, police discovered stolen weapons that led to two arrests.

Kenneth Kitchen was found to be in possession of two stolen firearms. One of the firearms was a patrol rifle stolen from a police car in Sylvester, the other a Glock handgun stolen in Ware County.

Recommended for you

Tags