Updated: March 23, 2023 @ 2:47 pm
ALBANY -- While investigating the recent homicide of Claudarius Caesar on the 1500 block of Whiting Drive, police discovered stolen weapons that led to two arrests.
Kenneth Kitchen was found to be in possession of two stolen firearms. One of the firearms was a patrol rifle stolen from a police car in Sylvester, the other a Glock handgun stolen in Ware County.
Based on the investigation, Kitchen and Shamya Haynes were charged with two counts each of tampering with evidence and theft by receiving stolen property.
As the homicide investigation continues, Kitchen has been transported to Dougherty County Jail. Haynes has been in the jail since the initial incident.
If anyone has any additional information on any active cases, they are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or they can contact an investigator at (229) 431-2100.
