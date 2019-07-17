ALBANY — Just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the Albany Police Department responded to what they thought was a burglary in progress.
When they arrived at the residence on the 1200 block of West Waddell Avenue, they found an elderly woman who told officers that not only had several items been taken from her home, but an unknown black male had also attempted to force her clothes off and assault her.
The victim said the she woke up to the unknown man in her bed and turned on the lamp to see who it was. She did not know the man but told officers he was light-skinned, and was wearing blue jeans and no shirt. She also told officers that he had some sort of cloth tied around his head to cover his face, and she believed this to be a shirt.
She asked him what he wanted and he told her to take her clothes off. The victim told officers that he then got on top of her and began attempting to take off her clothes and took off her adult diaper.
She told officers she was then able to push the man off of her, but he threw the lamp beside her bed at her, hitting her in the head. She attempted to fight the man, but he pushed her to the floor and left.
Once the victim was able to get off the floor, she checked her residence and noticed that a 50-inch flat-screen TV (valued at approximately $400) was missing and the back door of her home was open. She rushed to close and lock the door and then immediately called 911.
The victim told the responding officers that she was also missing her Samsung cellphone (valued at approximately $200) and $8 from a change purse.
Responding officer Brandon Carter noted in the official report of the incident that the victim was shaking when they arrived. They also noticed signs of forced entry in the bathroom window of the residence and evidence of a possible struggle in the bedroom, with items knocked over and the lamp beside the victims bed being damaged.
Officers canvassed the area near the home but were unable to find any other evidence that seemed related to the incident.
This case remains active and has been forwarded to Investigations.