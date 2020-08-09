ALBANY -- Albany police officials said their officers responded to the scene of the city's 11th homicide of the year -- the third in the past eight days -- early Sunday morning.
While little information was available by 5:20 Sunday afternoon, a news release from the Albany Police Department said APD officers were dispatched to 2010 W. Broad Ave. about a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, officers located a 32-year-old black male deceased from a gunshot wound. The call came into dispatch around 1:51 a.m.
No additional information was immediately available, although the news release said officers continued to work the scene.
Also early Sunday morning, according to an APD release, an officer was involved in a wreck with injuries at the intersection of Slappey Boulevard and Highland Avenue. A total of three cars were involved in the accident, which was reported to and worked by Georgia State Patrol troopers.
The APD release said Patrol Officer Ashley Turner, 25, was traveling north on South Slappey Boulevard in emergency mode shortly after 1 a.m. According to witnesses, Turner was approaching the intersection with a green light and a vehicle pulled out in front of her patrol vehicle, causing the accident. Turner was treated and released from the hospital.
Charges in the case are pending.
