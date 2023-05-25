APD searching for suspect in robbery, assault and kidnapping case

Albany police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect.

 File Photo

ALBANY – The Albany Police Department is seeking a suspect accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman. The victim said she was assaulted and robbed after the suspect called and asked her for a ride.

Kinshasa Khoershue Shropshire, 40, has been charged with kidnapping, robbery by force and battery, police said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags