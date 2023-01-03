Last surviving Apollo 7 astronaut has died

Walt Cunningham adjusts his pressure suit before the Apollo 7 launch on October 11,1968.

 NASA

Walter Cunningham, a retired NASA astronaut and pilot of the first crewed flight in the space agency's famed Apollo program, died early Tuesday morning at the age of 90, NASA said.

Cunningham was one of the earliest members of NASA's human spaceflight program as a member of its third astronaut class, joining the space agency in 1963. He was selected to pilot Apollo 7, the first crewed mission of the NASA program that went on to land humans on the moon for the first time.

