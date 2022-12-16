Appeals court rejects bid by GOP-led states to keep Title 42 border policy in force

Migrants queue near the border wall after crossing the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to US Border Patrol agents to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 13.

 Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected a bid by several Republican-led states to keep the so-called Title 42 rule in force, after a district court struck the controversial Trump-era border policy down.

The new ruling from the DC Circuit US Court of Appeals sets the stage for the case to go to the Supreme Court. The Biden administration is set to stop enforcing Title 42 -- which allows for the expulsion of migrants at the US-Mexico border -- on Wednesday.

CNN's Arlette Saenz contributed to this report.

