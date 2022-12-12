A federal appeals court heard arguments Monday on whether the Justice Department can use a felony obstruction charge typically employed in evidence-tampering cases for prosecutions brought against some alleged January 6, 2021, Capitol rioters.

Two judges on the DC Circuit US Court of Appeals — both appointees of former President Donald Trump — considering the question had skeptical inquiries for the government about whether the charge, which carries a 20-year maximum, really applied to the riot prosecutions the Justice Department was bringing.

