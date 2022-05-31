SOCIAL CIRCLE — Beginning Wednesday, hunters can apply electronically for quota hunts including youth, deer, alligator, waterfowl, dove and many others, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
“Quota hunts, which place a cap on the number of hunters that can participate, provide a great way to take part in a limited opportunity high-quality experience,” Tina Johannsen, assistant chief of the Game Management Section with the Wildlife Resources Division, said. “But don’t let your opportunity to participate slip past you. Take note of quota hunt deadlines and get that application in before that date.”
A quota hunt is a scheduled event at a Wildlife Management Area or other state-managed property where a limited number of hunters are allowed. Quota levels, such as the number of hunters that can participate and the harvest limit, are based upon the sound principles of wildlife management and public desires for a quality hunt. These hunts provide a challenging and rewarding experience to hunters of all levels. Selected hunters must be properly licensed to participate in a quota hunt.
Applying for a Quota Hunt is simple. Visit gooutdoorsgeorgia.com, select “Quota Hunts” and follow the steps to complete an application. Visit the Georgia Wildlife Blog at https://georgiawildlife.blog/ for step-by-step instructions on applying as an individual, a group, or joining a party. Make sure email is current and correct to receive quota updates, confirmations or any further notices about quota hunts. Those who are unsure how to apply or want to check to see if they applied correctly, shouldn’t wait. Call 1 800 366-2661 to receive assistance.
Application deadlines vary depending on hunt type. The first deadlines are July 15 for alligator, Aug. 15 for dove (including adult/child hunts), and Sept. 1 for most types of deer hunts (including youth hunts). Check the complete deadline list located at georgiawildlife.com/hunting/quota#deadlines.
