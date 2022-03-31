ALBANY — Is the licensing of the first dollar store in the city for package alcohol sales a sign of an avalanche of future beer outlets, or is it just a matter of a business trying to boost its bottom line?
Those are the lines being drawn on the recent approval of beer and wine sales at a northwest Albany Dollar General store.
The Albany City Commission approved the license for the 2408 Dawson Road location in a 5-2 vote, with Commissioners Jon Howard and Demetrius Young casting votes opposing the license.
Applications for package sales have been contentious over the past two years, but commissioners have approved the bulk of them. Howard and Young have contested that a proliferation of establishments that sell alcohol, particularly in distressed neighborhoods, leads to more crime in the city.
For Ward II Commissioner Jalen Johnson, the decision on the Dollar General was not difficult. What he wants the public to know is that in many instances, applications are killed during review because the proposed location does not meet requirements such as distance from a school or house of worship or because of a high volume of complaints or calls for police service at a particular location.
“A lot of alcohol licenses go through staff, and they get declined before they even come to our level,” he said.
In the latest case, he said, there was no justification for the commission to decline the request, and businesses have the right to make a profit.
“They met all the requirements and checked all the boxes,” he said. “They met the requirements to do business and contribute to the tax base. Who are we to discriminate against a business because of their name?”
For Howard, having dollar stores join the ranks of establishments that sell alcohol is a harbinger of more to come.
“It’s going to open up the floodgates,” the commissioner said, noting that there are 26 dollar stores operating in the city. “I am pro-business, but at the same time I am for the aesthetics and order of the neighborhoods.
“At the rate we are going, we will have 500 (alcohol establishments) in the next 10 years; the probability is we could have 500.”
With the approval last week, Howard said he expects other dollar stores to follow suit and said there are convenience store projects under way that will add to the number of establishments doing package sales.
Howard and Young have proposed a moratorium on approving new applications, but they were the only two on the commission who voted for a moratorium during a meeting last year.
As of December 2021, there were about 207 alcohol establishments in the city, including restaurants, package stores and other outlets.
