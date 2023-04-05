From left, Christine Butcher Hayes, Carlos Vilela, Damon Elmore, Joshua Bosin, Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, State Bar of Georgia President Sarah B. “Sally” Akins, Karlise Grier and John Lange take part in a proclamation ceremony declaring April as Legal Professionalism Month.
ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has proclaimed April 2023 as Legal Professionalism Month in Georgia to promote collegiality and professionalism among Georgia’s attorneys during their representation of clients.
The proclamation states in part, “Collegiality among counsel is critical to the effective and efficient adjudication of cases and controversies before Georgia Courts. … Increased legal professionalism may help to instill public trust and confidence in the legal system.”
Participating in the signing ceremony at the State Capitol, along with the governor and First Lady Marty Kemp were State Bar of Georgia President Sarah B. “Sally” Akins of Savannah; Executive Director Damon E. Elmore; Governmental Affairs Director Christine Butcher Hayes; Professionalism Committee Chair Joshua I. Bosin; Professionalism Committee members Carlos R. Vilela and John D. Lange, and Chief Justice’s Commission on Professionalism Executive Director Karlise Y. Grier.
