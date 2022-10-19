MOULTRIE — In more than 20 years of bringing a mobile medical testing facility to the Sunbelt Ag Expo, the Adventist Community Services/South Georgia has provided services to more than 10,000 attendees.

Most times, the blood sugar, cholesterol and other screenings give a clean bill of health or less serious issues, but on more than one occasion the personnel have “literally had an ambulance take patients to the hospital from our tent for open-heart surgery,” saving the patient’s life, according to a staff member.

