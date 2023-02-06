A middle school in New York and its food vendor, Aramark, apologized after students were served chicken and waffles, along with watermelon on the first day of Black History Month.

The lunch menu offered on February 1 at Nyack Middle School in Rockland County was "inexcusably insensitive and reflected a lack of understanding of our district's vision to address racial bias," David A. Johnson, the school's principal, wrote in a letter to parents.

