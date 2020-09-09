SOCIAL CIRCLE – Hunters ready to stock up the freezer with some venison will get to take to the woods beginning this Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
Last year, nearly 80,000 archery hunters harvested almost 40,000 deer. Statewide, hunters can use archery equipment throughout the entire 2020-2021 deer season.
“I’ve heard many times over the years that it’s too hot during archery season, but this time of year is actually an excellent time to hunt,” state deer biologist Charlie Killmaster said in a news release. “Deer are more predictable now than most of the rest of the deer season. Plus, now is the time to hunt the bucks you’ve had on camera all summer before seasonal home ranges shift to fall core areas. Oh, and don’t forget that deer must now be reported to Game Check within 24 hours.”
Georgia WRD operates more than 100 public wildlife management areas (WMAs). These areas offer hunting dates throughout deer season, and even some specialty deer hunts, including youth, ladies, seniors, and disability and returning veterans license holders. Maps, dates and more info can be found at https://georgiawildlife.com/locations/hunting.
Hunters can find additional hunting opportunities on Voluntary Public Access, or VPA, properties. These properties are available thanks to a USDA grant that allows for the arrangement of temporary agreements with private landowners for public hunting opportunities.
State law allows hunters to harvest up to 10 antlerless deer, and no more than two antlered deer (with one of the two antlered deer having a minimum of four points, one inch or longer, on one side of the antlers). For the majority of hunters in the state, the deer season ends on Jan. 10. However, some specific counties (Bibb, Chatham, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry and Rockdale) offer either-sex archery deer hunting through Jan. 31. Additionally, deer of either sex may be taken with archery equipment at any time on private land during the deer season.
To pursue deer in Georgia, hunters must have a valid hunting license, a big-game license and a current deer harvest record. Licenses can be purchased online at www.GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, by phone at 1-800-366-2661 or at a license agent. (A list of agents is available online.)
All deer hunters must report their harvest using Georgia Game Check within 24 hours of harvest. Deer can be reported on the Outdoors GA app (which works regardless of cell service), at gooutdoorsgeorgia.com, or by calling 1-800-366-2661.
For more on deer hunting, including finding a game processor, reviewing regulations, viewing maps (either sex day or the rut map), visit https://georgiawildlife.com/deer-info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.