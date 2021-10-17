Several area students earned honors at colleges during the recently completed spring and summer quarter.
ADELPHI -- Alvin Corpuz of Leesburg made the Dean's List for the summer term at the University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must have completed at least six credits during the term, earned a grade-point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
Established in 1947, University of Maryland Global Campus is a world leader in innovative educational models, with award-winning online programs in disciplines including biotechnology, cybersecurity, data analytics, and information technology that are in high demand in today's global workplace.
With an enrollment of some 90,000 students, UMGC offers open access with a global footprint and a specific mission-to meet the learning needs of students whose responsibilities may include jobs, family, and military service. The university offers both undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs, including doctoral programs.
--
DAHLONEGA -- A record 34 University of North Georgia cadets who earned Distinguished Military Student status for the 2021-22 academic year were honored Sept. 25 at the DMS Banquet and Sept. 26 at the DMS Review.
Michael Crequerodriguez of Albany was one of the DMS cadets.
To be selected, a cadet must be in the upper half of the academic class, the upper third of the ROTC class, and the upper third of UNG's Order of Merit List, established by the professor of military science. Additionally, cadets are chosen on the basis of interest and aptitude for military service and outstanding qualities of leadership and high moral character as demonstrated by participation and achievement in campus, civic and military activities.
--
CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Neal Aldavera of Sale City is one of the nearly 550 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2021 semester.
Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade-point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel's dean's list.
The Citadel's most prominent rankings on the U.S. News & World Report 2022 Best Colleges lists include:
-- No. 1 Top Public College, Regional Universities (South); No. 2 overall including private;
-- No. 1 Best College for Veterans, Regional Universities (South);
-- No. 6 Best Undergraduate Teaching, Regional Universities (South);
-- No. 10 Most Innovative Schools, Regional Universities (South);
-- No. 16 Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs, nationwide (non-doctoral);
-- No. 21 Best Value, Regional Universities (South)
--
MILLEDGEVILLE -- Steve Dorman, president of Georgia College, has awarded degrees to these local members of the graduating class of August 2021.
-- Haley Broadaway, Lea Brock, Anna Eakes and Henry Hallman, all of Albany.
Georgia College, the state's designated public liberal arts university, combines the educational experience expected at esteemed private liberal arts colleges with the affordability of public higher education.
