Area communities to host Faith & Blue unity events

CAMILLA/AMERICUS — Two area communities have announced plans to take part in the National Faith & Blue Weekend 2021 this weekend.
The Operation Turnaround Mitchell County Task Force, along with every major national law enforcement group, state and regional associations representing 47 states, the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, is partnering with Atlanta-based MovementForward Inc.’s One Congregation One Precinct (OneCOP) initiative to jointly organize the most consolidated police-community outreach project in history — National Faith & Blue Weekend 2021.
Law enforcement officers and churches of Americus and Sumter County will conduct a special community prayer vigil as part of the program on Sunday from 5-6 p.m. at the Sumter County Courthouse at 500 W. Lamar St.
The nationwide effort is sponsored by FirstNet, Built with AT&T and the Motorola Solutions Foundation. The mission is to facilitate safer, stronger and more unified communities by connecting law enforcement officers and residents through local faith-based and community organizations.
“For the past several years, we’ve seen enormous strains in the relationship between law enforcement and communities,” MovementForward CEO and Faith & Blue lead organizer the Rev. Markel Hutchins said. “Recent times have proven that we cannot simply march and protest away the problems — we have to turn our pain into power. Our pathway to progress around policing as a nation is a collaborative one that focuses on our commonalities rather than our differences.”
As the nation continues to grapple with recent discord between law enforcement and some of the communities they serve, Faith & Blue weekend will address the urgent yet longstanding need for authentic collaboration between law enforcement and residents. In its inaugural year of 2020, National Faith & Blue Weekend facilitated 1,000 community-led activities in 43 states and the District of Columbia.
“We are excited about the Faith and Blue event as we try and get the community and law enforcement on the same sheet of music so that we may work together to make our community a better place,” Mitchell County Sheriff W.E. Bozeman said.
“Respect is an integral part of any relationship, and a relationship is what is needed between a community and their local law enforcement,” Camilla Police Department Chief John M Hendricks said. “Communication with the citizens we serve is the only way to build and maintain respect needed to provide a healthy relationship between police and the community.”
“Police are part of the community and must work with the community,” Pelham Police Department Chief Nealie McCormick said. “Law enforcement cannot solve the crime problem alone, the solution rests with the whole community working together.”
Collaborations between law enforcement and local groups – especially faith-based organizations – are invaluable force-multipliers for creating safer and more engaged communities. Faith & Blue will positively impact Americans by directly engaging community influencers, residents and law enforcement professionals in every state across the United States.
Faith & Blue 2021 events are slated Friday-Monday, with planned activities such as community dialogues, peace marches, service projects and other interactive experiences to help foster ongoing, authentic and mutual community/law enforcement trust.
Launched in October 2020 in the wake of the controversial deaths of George Floyd and other law enforcement-involved tragedies, Faith & Blue is an unprecedented national law enforcement/community engagement project involving dozens of state law enforcement professional associations, the federal government, and nearly every major national law enforcement group in the United States, including:
● Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association
● Fraternal Order of Police
● Hispanic American Police Command Officers Association
● International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators
● International Association of Chiefs of Police
● International Brotherhood of Police Officers
● Major Cities Chiefs Association
● Major County Sheriffs of America
● National Association of Assistant United States Attorneys
● National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives
● National Black Police Association
● National District Attorneys’ Association
● National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and Museum
● National Narcotics Officers’ Associations’ Coalition
● National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives
● National Police Foundation
● National Sheriffs’ Association
● Police Executive Research Forum
● Secure Community Network
● Small & Rural Law Enforcement Executive Association
● Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, United States Department of Justice
● U.S. Department of Homeland Security
For more information about National Faith & Blue Weekend, visit www.faithandblue.org.
