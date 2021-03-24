LAKELAND -- More than 100 Cub Scouts who are affiliated with the South Georgia Council took part in a Cub Scout Race Weekend at Camp Patten near Lakeland over the previous weekend.
Scouts raced pinewood derby cars, Lego derby cars and took part in relay races. Cub Scout Packs that attended were 21 from Americus, 144 from Pelham, 270 from Cordele, 440 from Valdosta, 454 from Valdosta, 491 from Valdosta, and 864 from Lakeland. The Scout troops that volunteered to help were Troops 2020, 454, 864, 410, all from Valdosta.
South Georgia Council serves thousands of girls and boys in scouting in 28 counties in south Georgia. For more information on scouting in the region, go to https://www.sgcbsa.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.