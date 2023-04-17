ATLANTA -- The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 5,620 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute's 263rd Commencement exercises recently at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The university also recognized honor students for the semester.

Among the graduates were Garrett Botkin of Leesburg; Digant Jani of Albany, Johnson Ngo of Camilla and Caleb Ukaonu of Leesburg.

