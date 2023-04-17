ATLANTA -- The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 5,620 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute's 263rd Commencement exercises recently at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The university also recognized honor students for the semester.
Among the graduates were Garrett Botkin of Leesburg; Digant Jani of Albany, Johnson Ngo of Camilla and Caleb Ukaonu of Leesburg.
Ansley Reich of Albany earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for the semester. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
Also, the following students earned the distinction of Dean's List placement at Georgia Tech. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester. Honorees included Gavin Baker of Leesburg; Aunjrae Barnes of Albany; Cameron Heard of Albany; Joi Hutcherson of Albany; Robert Manville of Albany; Rishi Patel of Dawson; Ansley Reich of Albany; Drew Reich of Albany; and Emma Warbington of Albany.
Christie Rice of Leesburg named to Champlain College Dean's List
BURLINGTON, Vt. -- Christie Rice of Leesburg has been named to the Champlain College Dean's List. Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester.