ALBANY — Talk about a gas price hike. With fuel prices soaring, the city of Albany is bracing for a potential $1 million hit to its budget as work begins on its spending plan for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
The Dougherty County School Board and Dougherty County Commission also know that the price for gasoline and diesel will take a bigger bite and also are preparing accordingly.
On Thursday, the average cost for a gallon of unleaded gasoline was at nearly $4.27, and the average for diesel was $4.09, according to AAA. Governments try to cushion spikes and control costs through contracts with vendors, but eventually high prices catch up.
“For the current year, our fuel budget is just under $1.4 million,” the city’s chief financial officer, Derrick Brown, said. “From what I’ve seen, our $1.4 million could become $2.4 million next year, based on early estimates.”
While not a huge percentage of a $292 million budget, it still would make a big impact as the city also is struggling to find funds to complete a stormwater/sewage separation project that has been mandated by the federal government.
“That’s certainly something we’re going to be paying attention to,” Brown said of paying for the 338,000 gallons of unleaded gas and 295,000 gallons of diesel burned in city vehicles each year. “That’s something we won’t be able to ignore.
“Over the last few months we have seen increases. I don’t think we’ve felt the full impact yet.”
The CFO said he thinks the extra costs can be “absorbed” and not passed on to taxpayers.
Also in the early budget-planning stage is the Dougherty County government.
In addition to the extra costs for fuel, it could impact the number of projects the county will be able to fund, Commissioner Ed Newsome, who chairs the Finance Committee, said. Road projects could increase by 35 percent due to the added costs of materials and fuel, for example.
“We’re not going to be able to do everything we planned,” Newsome said. “Fortunately, most of the (current projects) are already let. That was basically done before all this started. Going forward, we’ve got to figure out what to do, and it’s not going to be an easy solution.”
The county’s department heads have started putting together budget requests, including projected spending on fuel for the budget year that begins July 1, Assistant County Manager Scott Addison said. The county has faced challenges finding contractors for projects due to a labor shortage, the costs of materials has increased and rising fuel costs will bump up prices even more.
“It’s challenging right now,” Addison said. “We’ve had to delay projects because potential vendors haven’t been available. It’s hard to get materials. There have been increases across the board with every project.”
The spike in fuel prices is definitely something he said will be factored into next year’s spending plan.
“It’s difficult planning, but we’ll try to be conservative and prepare for what we see coming,” Addison said. “It’s something we’re going to have to monitor through the budget process and address accordingly.”
For the school system, the fleet of 130 buses burns through more than a million gallons of fuel during the school year, so the impact will be big.
The system also has a fleet of vehicles used by its maintenance personnel and 20 patrol cars used by its police force, Schools Superintendent Ken Dyer said.
A cut in state fuel taxes of 29 cents per gallon will help, as would a similar effort to eliminate the 14-cent federal gas tax during the crisis, he said.
“That’s 40 cents per gallon, which certainly helps,” Dyer said. “That would certainly help us tremendously.”
State School Superintendent Richard Woods also has written a letter requesting that the Biden administration allow school systems to use COVID relief funds to cover the rising cost of fuel.
Whatever happens at the federal level on taxes and the pandemic relief funds, the Dougherty system will weather the storm, Dyer said.
“We are in a healthy position, so it won’t affect our service delivery,” he said. “We’ve seen rising fuel costs before, and we had to make adjustments before. We don’t know how high they may go.
“We’ve been looking at this for a while, and we’ll be digging deep to see what the impact will be on our school system.”
