ALBANY -- Local officials got to deliver their legislative wish lists on Monday during sessions with area lawmakers ahead of the January General Assembly session.
State Reps. Winfred Dukes, CaMia Hopson and Gerald Greene, along with recently elected Bill Yearta, and State Sen. Freddie Powell Sims met with groups that included law enforcement representatives, Albany State University, Albany City Commission and Dougherty County Commission.
The group also met with Justin Strickland, president of the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission and Barbara Rivera Holmes, president and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce.
Strickland told the group that from his standpoint a change in HB 224, passed last year, would be a top priority. Under the rules made for the legislation, companies that create jobs in Dougherty County and several other counties can’t qualify for the highest Tier 1 job tax credits under HB 224
“HB 224, adopted in March of last year, created (the) quality tax credit program program,” Strickland said. “What we’re pushing for is just allowing Dougherty County and other Tier 1 counties to be included in the quality jobs tax credit. Having a program like the quality jobs tax credit bill that we can’t use is unfortunate.”
Tier 1 credits, which apply in the state’s most economically disadvantaged communities, provide the greatest amount of tax savings for companies.
“Holding on to the 3,500 per-job tax credit, we’ve seen that help us with new industry and help existing industries expand,” Strickland said. “I has set us apart when industry is looking.”
Greene said that the issue has been brought to lawmakers’ attention
“We’re working on it,” he said.
Another issue potential industrial recruits are seeking more and more is quality of living in communities in which they are looking to locate, Strickland said.
Representatives from the city of Albany had three main requests for the 2020 legislative session. Those are appropriation requests of $1.6 million for Southwest Georgia Regional Airport and $7 million for the Flint River Trails system. A third request is for local delegation support and sponsorship of legislation for the reauthorization of the Chehaw Park Authority.
Unfunded construction projects at the airport include the general aviation storage hangar and parking.
The trail project would fund 13.5 miles of the rails-to-trails project stretching from downtown Albany to Sasser.
Colquitt County’s requests include funding to repair the old Spring Run Bridge at Radium Springs.
Albany State University’s requests included pushing for an $800,000 appropriation for planning work for a health science and nursing simulator building.
The Georgia Board of Regents has included the project in its recommendation of projects to Gov. Brian Kemp, A.L. Fleming, Albany State’s vice president for development and alumni relations, told the lawmakers.
“Albany State University graduates more nursing students than any other institution in the state,” Fleming said.