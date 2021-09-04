ALBANY — Street gangs, lack of activities for young people, gangster rap music and a “culture of violence” were among the issues raised during a community meeting focusing on violence in the city.
The Albany City Commission heard nearly two hours of comments during the Thursday listening session held at the Albany Municipal Auditorium.
Like cities across the country, Albany has seen a marked increase in gun violence over the last couple of years.
Most recently, the community has been galvanized by the death of 9-year-old Nigel Brown, who was fatally wounded by a gunshot during a drive-by shooting.
Eugene Edge Jr., vice president of the Americus-Sumter Branch of the NAACP, said that while rap music in the 1980s had a political message, it changed to gangster rap in the next decade and now glorifies violence.
“A lot of them think it’s reality, and it’s not,” he said. “The message now is kill your brother, sell dope and call your sister a certain word. We’ve got to target the music, target the stations that play it.
“When you’re talking about influencing our young people, it’s the music. Music is the biggest influence.”
The business community can make a difference by refusing to advertise with stations that play music that has a negative impact on the community, Edge said.
Although smaller than Albany, Americus also is experiencing its share of violence, and Edge said he would like to see a coalition formed for Albany, Americus and Cordele to address the issue.
“I wanted to reach out because it’s not confined just to Albany,” he said during an interview following the program. “It’s a thing that’s taking place all over south Georgia.”
Pastors who addressed commissioners said they have initiated programs to help young people find a path other than violence, including one that steers them to a commercial driver’s license program at Albany Technical College. Others offer after-school programs.
But they asked that the city do more by keeping recreation centers open for longer hours, including late-night activities.
Some of the $20 million the city will receive in COVID-19 relief money through the federal American Rescue Plan Act could be used to fund worthwhile projects that are under way in the community, Bishop Victor Powell, pastor at Rhema Word Cathedral, said.
“Maybe we need to take some of that money and invest in these groups,” he said. “This is a way to bless our children.”
The Rev. L.D. Cobb Sr. said that churches can reach out to gang members more than has been the case in the past.
“Our job is to try our very best to have the courage to talk to them, to ask them why are they killing one another,” Cobb said. “We need to let them know there is a future and I love you and God loves you.”
Mayor Bo Dorough said the meeting was constructive and gave the commission information to consider.
“We need to hear what you, the clergy, have to say,” Dorough said.
“We’ve taken notes. We’re going to take these comments to heart.”
