ATLANTA – The state’s biggest day of generosity each year is GAgives on #GivingTuesday – and it’s coming up again on December 3.
Alongside a range of corporate, foundation, civic, and media partners, the Georgia Center for Nonprofits (GCN) organizes GAgives on #GivingTuesday to drive awareness and donations for Georgia-based nonprofits working for positive, lasting change. Since its founding in 2012, the GAgives movement has rallied 160,000 supporters and raised more than $28 million for thousands of Georgia’s nonprofits.
And each year, GAgives gets bigger: Last year’s total haul of $7.8 million represented a 15% increase over 2017. Nearly $3.4 million of that came in through GAgives.org, the official online fundraising platform launched and maintained by GCN, which gives every registered nonprofit in the state free tools for promoting their organization and receiving donations.
Campaign season started on Nov. 1, and culminates on Dec. 3 with GAgives on #GivingTuesday, the 24-hour online fundraising bonanza that captures the world’s attention each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. GCN is the official state lead for #GivingTuesday in Georgia and is celebrated in all 50 states and 150 countries. GCN oversees the campaign and provides a range of free campaign resources for nonprofits, including GAgives.org.
In Albany participating nonprofits include Horizons Community Solutions, Pure Entertainment Zone for Teens, Easterseals Southern Georgia and many more. There are also many opportunities for nonprofits to get extra funding through matching challenges from GAgives partners.
GAgives corporate partners provide incentives to help raise awareness and drive higher levels of giving for nonprofits registered on GAgives.org. Sponsored by Fifth Third Bank, this year’s general leaderboard prize is open to all participating nonprofits. Fifth Third Bank Leaderboard prizes will be awarded to the top three nonprofits that net the highest number of donors on GAgives day.
The Coca-Cola Foundation will present the Coca-Cola Women’s Empowerment Matching Fund Challenge for select nonprofits supporting women’s entrepreneurship. Mercedes-Benz will engage children and youth education nonprofits and their donors in a #GreatnessLivesHere Leaderboard and Power Hours launched throughout the day.
Gas South will present #BeAFuelForGood Power Hours for nonprofits serving Latino communities; Arby’s Foundation offers #ArbysEndChildhoodHunger Power Hours dedicated to nonprofits tackling childhood hunger, and the agency's newest partner, Aprio, will provide four Power Hours prizes that every nonprofit can compete for.
Many nonprofits also will secure their own matching grants to multiply the impact of individual donations, and get supporters excited to give.
Launched by the 92nd Street Y in 2012 and housed in its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact, #GivingTuesday is a global movement inspiring people to take collaborative action for their local communities and contribute to the causes they believe in. The movement reaches millions of people.
Led by the Georgia Center for Nonprofits, GAgives on #GivingTuesday provides an online fundraising platform, GAgives.org, which is free to use for any registered 501(c)(3) in the state. It also helps teach and mobilize everyone with a stake in the community – organizations, corporate sponsors, government agencies, media partners and citizens – to raise awareness and support for nonprofits.