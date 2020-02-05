ALBANY -- The Dougherty and Lee County school systems will release students early on Thursday and have canceled all other activities as a precaution due to severe storms expected to move through the state Thursday afternoon.
“In order to have students safely home before the worst of the weather is expected to move through our area, elementary schools will begin dismissal at 12:30 p.m., middle schools at 1:30 p.m., and high schools at 2:30 p.m.,” the Dougherty School System said in an announcement posted on its web page.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for a large part of the state that includes southwest Georgia for Thursday from 4 p.m.-9 p.m.
The agency said that heavy showers that could produce 1 to 2 inches of rain are possible on Wednesday night. Storms are expected on Thursday, some of which could be severe and bring wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour and heavy rainfall to the region.
“District leaders have been working with local emergency management officials to monitor the system,” the Dougherty School System said. “The decision Wednesday was made after weather officials increased the chance of severe weather in our area from marginal to enhanced.”
Lee County Schools Superintendent Jason Miller said system officials will monitor the weather before making additional weather-based announcements Thursday.
"The worst of the weather is projected to move through our area between 2 and 5 p.m.," Miller said. "Some of our bus routes are two hours long, so we'll release some of our students a little before noon. Most will be released at noon.
"We've notified all of our students and parents with cellphones through our early warning system, but we want to make sure everyone gets the message about the planned early release of students."
Region tournament basketball games for Dougherty County teams have been rescheduled for Friday and Saturday.
