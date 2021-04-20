VALDOSTA -- South Georgia Council’s Withlacoochee Lodge, Order of the Arrow, hosted the annual Section 9 Conclave at Camp Patten near Valdosta recently. Six hundred Scouts from Georgia and Alabama attended.
Scouts from local troops in Albany, Americus, Cordele, Fitzgerald, Hahira, Homerville, Lakeland, Leesburg, Nashville, Sylvester, Tifton and Valdosta all helped host the conclave.
Conclave is the largest gathering of Scouts short of a national event such as a jamboree. Scouts spend Saturday morning in education training, and in the afternoon they participate in various athletic games such as volleyball, ultimate freebie and Wixcikcin, which is the Creek Indian version of rugby.
South Georgia Council serves thousands of girls and boys in scouting in 28 south Georgia counties. For more information on scouting in south Georgia, go to https://www.sgcbsa.org/.
