AMERICUS — The following area residents were among nearly 500 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University during the fall 2021 Commencement Ceremony held at the university’s Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center.

Brendan Cromer of Dawson earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting

Jessica McRae of Leesburg earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting

Katie Stalvey of Dawson earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting magna cum laude

Logan Collins of Albany earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting

Carly Hall of Albany earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting summa cum laude

Cymone Pauley of Leesburg earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting

Covie Strickland of Leesburg earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting magna cum laude

Bryce Bass of Leesburg earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science

Allen Usrey of Albany earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science cum laude

Jailyn Baggett of Leesburg earned a bachelor’s degree in middle grades education cum laude

James Helton of Leesburg earned a bachelor’s degree in middle grades education

Lacie Harrell of Leesburg earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education magna cum laude

James Fowler of Camilla earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in human resource management magna cum laude

Leanne Butts of Leesburg earned a specialist degree in teacher leadership

Courtney Greenway of Leesburg earned a specialist degree in teacher leadership

Jenna John of Pelham earned a specialist degree in teacher leadership

Jamie Oder of Leesburg earned a specialist degree in teacher leadership

Audra Tompkins of Sumner earned a specialist degree in teacher leadership

Langly Coleman of Leesburg earned a Bachelor of Science in long-term care management

Mazaria Wester of Leesburg earned a Bachelor of Science in long-term care management

Margaret Halbrook of Albany earned a master’s degree in business administration (MBA)

Whitney Johnson of Leesburg earned a master’s degree in business administration (MBA)

Maggie Owens of Leesburg earned a master’s degree in elementary education

Courtney Hamilton of Sylvester earned a master’s degree in elementary education

Christina Jackson of Pelham earned a master’s degree in elementary education

Dana Paul of Leesburg earned a master’s degree in elementary education

Savannah Peachey of Dawson earned a master’s degree in elementary education

Bailey Reynolds of Sylvester earned a master’s degree in elementary education

Trakeythia Spurlin of Albany earned a master’s degree in special education

Rita Reynolds of Leesburg earned a master’s degree in middles grades education

Kennady Ward of Dawson earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in management

Richard Ware of Albany earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in management cum laude

Kerrie McWaters of Leesburg earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in management

Cindy Murray of Sylvester earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in management

Catherine Wiggins of Ty Ty earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in management cum laude

Marcus Barfield of Dawson earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing

Zackery Barlow of Dawson earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing

Grady Burrell of Leesburg earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing

Nikki Ivey of Leesburg earned a Master of Science in Nursing

Alaina Faust of Dawson earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing

Miranda Herrod of Albany earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing

Alexis Osborne of Leesburg earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing

Haley Sells of Albany earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing

Abby Kite of Leesburg earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing

Morgan Calloway of Sylvester earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology cum laude

Kanisha Chambers of Sylvester earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology

Ashlyn Ethridge of Dawson earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology

Caitlyn Freeman of Bronwood earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology

Laura Golden of Albany earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology

Kryssa Henderson of Leesburg earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology

Roddrick Mitchell of Albany earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology

Hannah Sheets of Leesburg earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology cum laude

Evelyne Snipes of Pelham earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology cum laude

Calea Swain of Leesburg earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology

Brianna Milliner of Albany earned a Bachelor of Science in sociology

Katelyn Brock of Leesburg earned a specialist degree in elementary education

Holly Bunce of Leesburg earned a specialist degree in elementary education

Courtney Denby of Dawson earned a specialist degree in elementary education

Samantha Farias of Leesburg earned a specialist degree in elementary education

Kandi Harden of Pelham earned a specialist degree in elementary education

Susan Harrison of Albany earned a specialist degree in elementary education

Deanna Henderson of Leesburg earned a specialist degree in elementary education

Alexus Hill of Sylvester earned a specialist degree in elementary education

Aileena Holcomb of Leesburg earned a specialist degree in elementary education

Faith Jones of Sylvester earned a specialist degree in elementary education

Bonnie Rogers of Leesburg earned a specialist degree in elementary education

April Singletary of Pelham earned a specialist degree in elementary education

Amber Smith of Albany earned a specialist degree in elementary education

Allison Snow of Newton earned a specialist degree in elementary education

Ginny Stillson of Leesburg earned a specialist degree in elementary education

Jordan Swords of Albany earned a specialist degree in elementary education

Raylondra Taylor of Baconton earned a specialist degree in elementary education

Ravien Washington of Albany earned a specialist degree in elementary education

Lacy West of Dawson earned a specialist degree in elementary education

Penny Whitman of Leesburg earned a specialist degree in elementary education

Jessica Williams of Ty Ty earned a specialist degree in elementary education

Michel’le Willis of Albany earned a specialist degree in elementary education

Briauna Anglin of Leesburg earned a specialist degree in middles grades education

Adrienne Bulloch of Pelham earned a specialist degree in middles grades education

Shelby Donnan of Leesburg earned a specialist degree in middles grades education

Robyn Mueller of Albany earned a specialist degree in middles grades education

Dana Polk of Albany earned a specialist degree in middles grades education

Haley Wood of Camilla earned a specialist degree in middles grades education.

Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with approximately 3,000 students. Georgia Southwestern offers professional programs of study as well as degrees in the arts, humanities, sciences and graduate programs in business, computer science, education, English, and nursing. Founded in 1906, Georgia Southwestern is recognized as one of the best value colleges in the nation. Visit www.gsw.edu for more information.

