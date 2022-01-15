AMERICUS — The following area residents were among nearly 500 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University during the fall 2021 Commencement Ceremony held at the university’s Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center.
Brendan Cromer of Dawson earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting
Jessica McRae of Leesburg earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting
Katie Stalvey of Dawson earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting magna cum laude
Logan Collins of Albany earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting
Carly Hall of Albany earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting summa cum laude
Cymone Pauley of Leesburg earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting
Covie Strickland of Leesburg earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting magna cum laude
Bryce Bass of Leesburg earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science
Allen Usrey of Albany earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science cum laude
Jailyn Baggett of Leesburg earned a bachelor’s degree in middle grades education cum laude
James Helton of Leesburg earned a bachelor’s degree in middle grades education
Lacie Harrell of Leesburg earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education magna cum laude
James Fowler of Camilla earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in human resource management magna cum laude
Leanne Butts of Leesburg earned a specialist degree in teacher leadership
Courtney Greenway of Leesburg earned a specialist degree in teacher leadership
Jenna John of Pelham earned a specialist degree in teacher leadership
Jamie Oder of Leesburg earned a specialist degree in teacher leadership
Audra Tompkins of Sumner earned a specialist degree in teacher leadership
Langly Coleman of Leesburg earned a Bachelor of Science in long-term care management
Mazaria Wester of Leesburg earned a Bachelor of Science in long-term care management
Margaret Halbrook of Albany earned a master’s degree in business administration (MBA)
Whitney Johnson of Leesburg earned a master’s degree in business administration (MBA)
Maggie Owens of Leesburg earned a master’s degree in elementary education
Courtney Hamilton of Sylvester earned a master’s degree in elementary education
Christina Jackson of Pelham earned a master’s degree in elementary education
Dana Paul of Leesburg earned a master’s degree in elementary education
Savannah Peachey of Dawson earned a master’s degree in elementary education
Bailey Reynolds of Sylvester earned a master’s degree in elementary education
Trakeythia Spurlin of Albany earned a master’s degree in special education
Rita Reynolds of Leesburg earned a master’s degree in middles grades education
Kennady Ward of Dawson earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in management
Richard Ware of Albany earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in management cum laude
Kerrie McWaters of Leesburg earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in management
Cindy Murray of Sylvester earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in management
Catherine Wiggins of Ty Ty earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in management cum laude
Marcus Barfield of Dawson earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing
Zackery Barlow of Dawson earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing
Grady Burrell of Leesburg earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing
Nikki Ivey of Leesburg earned a Master of Science in Nursing
Alaina Faust of Dawson earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing
Miranda Herrod of Albany earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing
Alexis Osborne of Leesburg earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing
Haley Sells of Albany earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing
Abby Kite of Leesburg earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing
Morgan Calloway of Sylvester earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology cum laude
Kanisha Chambers of Sylvester earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology
Ashlyn Ethridge of Dawson earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology
Caitlyn Freeman of Bronwood earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology
Laura Golden of Albany earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology
Kryssa Henderson of Leesburg earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology
Roddrick Mitchell of Albany earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology
Hannah Sheets of Leesburg earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology cum laude
Evelyne Snipes of Pelham earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology cum laude
Calea Swain of Leesburg earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology
Brianna Milliner of Albany earned a Bachelor of Science in sociology
Katelyn Brock of Leesburg earned a specialist degree in elementary education
Holly Bunce of Leesburg earned a specialist degree in elementary education
Courtney Denby of Dawson earned a specialist degree in elementary education
Samantha Farias of Leesburg earned a specialist degree in elementary education
Kandi Harden of Pelham earned a specialist degree in elementary education
Susan Harrison of Albany earned a specialist degree in elementary education
Deanna Henderson of Leesburg earned a specialist degree in elementary education
Alexus Hill of Sylvester earned a specialist degree in elementary education
Aileena Holcomb of Leesburg earned a specialist degree in elementary education
Faith Jones of Sylvester earned a specialist degree in elementary education
Bonnie Rogers of Leesburg earned a specialist degree in elementary education
April Singletary of Pelham earned a specialist degree in elementary education
Amber Smith of Albany earned a specialist degree in elementary education
Allison Snow of Newton earned a specialist degree in elementary education
Ginny Stillson of Leesburg earned a specialist degree in elementary education
Jordan Swords of Albany earned a specialist degree in elementary education
Raylondra Taylor of Baconton earned a specialist degree in elementary education
Ravien Washington of Albany earned a specialist degree in elementary education
Lacy West of Dawson earned a specialist degree in elementary education
Penny Whitman of Leesburg earned a specialist degree in elementary education
Jessica Williams of Ty Ty earned a specialist degree in elementary education
Michel’le Willis of Albany earned a specialist degree in elementary education
Briauna Anglin of Leesburg earned a specialist degree in middles grades education
Adrienne Bulloch of Pelham earned a specialist degree in middles grades education
Shelby Donnan of Leesburg earned a specialist degree in middles grades education
Robyn Mueller of Albany earned a specialist degree in middles grades education
Dana Polk of Albany earned a specialist degree in middles grades education
Haley Wood of Camilla earned a specialist degree in middles grades education.
Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with approximately 3,000 students. Georgia Southwestern offers professional programs of study as well as degrees in the arts, humanities, sciences and graduate programs in business, computer science, education, English, and nursing. Founded in 1906, Georgia Southwestern is recognized as one of the best value colleges in the nation. Visit www.gsw.edu for more information.
