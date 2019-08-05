AMERICUS — Four Albany-area students were named to the summer 2019 dean’s list at Georgia Southwestern State University, the university announced in a news release.
The southwest Georgia quartet amed to the 2019 dean’s list were among 400 students recognized for scholastic achievement. The local students honored were:
♦ Kaylee Hatcher of Albany;
♦ Bailey Reynolds of Sylvester;
♦ Garrison Shenker of Albany;
♦ Anna Stoklosa of Leesburg.
Georgia Southwestern State University is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with more than 3,000 students. Georgia Southwestern offers professional programs of study as well as degrees in the arts, humanities, sciences and graduate programs in business, computer science, education, English and nursing. Founded in 1906, GSW is recognized as one of the most affordable colleges in the nation.
Visit www.gsw.edu for more information.