PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The following local students were named to the dean's list by Troy Shoemaker, president of Pensacola Christian College, for academic achievement during the 2020 spring semester:

-- Jeff Henderson of Albany;

-- Dassah Slappy of Dawson;

-- Daniel Smith of Pelham.

Pensacola Christian College is a liberal arts college enrolling students from every state in the U.S. and from around the world The Pensacola Christian College has an enrollment of more than 4,000 students (undergraduate, graduate, seminary) and offers a variety of programs of study. Students named on the dean's list earned a semester grade-point average of 3.00 or higher on a 4.00 scale.

