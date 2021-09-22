VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University is offering scholarships to nearly 300 currently enrolled, incoming first-year, and transfer students for the 2021-2022 academic year.
These scholarships were established by private donors and are awarded each year by VSU Foundation Inc. to students with excellent academic achievement and/or students with financial need. Each recipient represents the high standards of the university. This list includes the following area residents:
— Jada Bell of Albany earned the Copeland Retention Scholarship;
— Demetrius Bidot-Miles of Pelham earned the Ruby and John Sullivan Scholarship;
— Kylee Burrell of Sylvester earned the Melvene Hardee Endowment Scholarship;
— Morgan Cason of Newton earned the Ruby and John Sullivan Scholarship;
— Trinity Chastain of Pelham earned the Ruby and John Sullivan Scholarship;
— Ashlyn Clark of Sylvester earned the Melvene Hardee Endowment Scholarship;
— Austin Martin of Sylvester earned the Music Alliance Scholarship;
— Hayle Moore of Ty Ty earned the Colquitt EMC Scholarship;
— Zaria Profit of Baconton earned the Ruby and John Sullivan Scholarship;
— James West of Leesburg earned the Ingram Music Scholarship, the Fred and Waunee Walker Fund Scholarship, and the Jazz Ensemble Scholarship;
— Emily Young of Leesburg earned the Music Alliance Scholarship.
