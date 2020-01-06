ALBANY -- Hurricane Michael devastated southwest Georgia’s trees and timber in just a few hours, but the long-term impact on the state’s pine trees will be felt for years to come.
Even trees that looked as if they had weathered the storm are now in jeopardy as stress from the battering weakened them and made them susceptible to pine beetles, said David Hodges, chief ranger in Dougherty County for the Georgia Forestry Commission.
Hodges gave an annual report on Monday to the Dougherty County Commission and answered questions from reporters afterwards.
“Six months later, trees are dying (from) pine beetles, stress,” Hodges told The Herald.
In its initial assessment the Georgia Department of Agriculture estimated Michael's damage to timber totaled $763 million.
“Approximately 2 million acres were destroyed; most belong to small or private landowners,” the department said.
Quail plantations in the area also sustained significant damage to timber on their properties, according to the Tall Trees website. Trees that appeared healthy afterward are now showing damage, Hodges said.
“The root systems got damaged a little bit, so we’re finding pine beetles will come in and finish them off,” he said.
With a glut of downed trees, landowners were forced to sell them at salvage prices when they had them cleared, Hodges said. In addition, many lost a source of future income.
“There were people who had been growing it (timber) for 30 years, and that was going to be their retirement,” he said. “That’s all gone now.”
Hodges said he did not have an estimate of losses specifically for Dougherty County.
Following the storm, the state launched two programs to help timber growers recover. One provided the clearing of firebreaks and widening those breaks. That program ended in March. The second is ongoing and reimburses landowners for a portion of costs related to clearing trees.
Many landowners chose to pile trees and burn them.
One silver lining is that the open canopies and downed trees will provide an opportunity for regrowth and wildlife, Hodges told commissioners.
Hurricane Michael came ashore in the Florida Panhandle on Oct. 18, 2018, as a dangerous Category 5 storm. It entered southwest Georgia as a Category 3 storm, with wind gusts of up to 115 miles per hour recorded in Donalsonville, according to the National Weather Service. It was the first major hurricane to directly impact Georgia since the 1890s.
In the report presented to commissioners, Hodges noted that there are 151,682 acres of forest land in Dougherty County under the protection of the agency, 122,912 of which are privately owned.
Dougherty County rangers in 2019 assisted with 12 wildfires that burned 32.27 acres. The agency provides aerial fire detection flights during fire season.
Rangers completed 117 miles of firebreaks during the year, a significant reduction from normal years due to the storm.
“It’s usually 300 or 400 miles,” Hodges said. “We’re still dealing with storm debris from the winds, but that’s going to be the case for a while.”
The Dougherty County office issued 568 burn permits in 2019. Of those, 254 were for burning to control undergrowth, 24 for agricultural purposes and 290 to clear land.
Rangers also made 40 presentations during the year, including Arbor Day, Earth Day, Fire Prevention Week and other events at schools and other sites.