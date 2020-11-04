Area voters back incumbents, education sales tax measures in Tuesday voting

ALBANY — Tuesday’s election was the day of the incumbents, at least in terms of local races, where state Reps. Gerald Greene and Carden Summers and state Sen. Freddie Powell Sims won new terms in office.
Voters in Dougherty and Lee Counties also easily approved extending 1 percent education sales tax referendums.
A slew of officeholders, including Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul and Coroner Michael Fowler, and Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals and Coroner Hill Mackey, all faced no opposition and were re-elected to serve another four years.
Turnout was strong in both counties, but not as much as election officials had been estimating based on the number of votes cast during early in-person voting and the volume of absentee ballots mailed in. Less than half of Dougherty County’s voters participated, with 28,167 of 61,172 registered voters casting ballots, a little more than 46 percent, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office vote totals.
In Lee County, the 2020 total was 73.18 percent, down from 80.1 for the 2016 election that included the last presidential contest.
“I am perplexed,” Lee County Elections Supervisor Veronica Johnson said. “I would have thought our turnout would have been closer (to 2016), especially with the turnout in early voting. It was a little lower than we had in 2016, which was a little surprising.”
Tuesday’s turnout was by no means a disappointment, she said, as it was in line with 73.55 percent of registered voters participating in 2008 and 77.12 percent in 2012. Johnson said she was not sure what impact, if any, the COVID-19 pandemic had on turnout. Voters with concerns about showing up in person had the option of returning absentee ballots by mail.
Those who went to the polls on Tuesday did not have to wait, for the most part.
“A couple of our precincts had lines when they opened up because people were trying to vote before they went to work,” she said.
Other than that there were no significant wait times. Johnson’s office had sufficient poll workers to make the process run smoothly, she said.
Similarly, Dougherty County Election Supervisor Ginger Nickerson deployed more than 300 workers to assist at the 28 precincts that were open on election day.
Education special-purpose local-option sales tax measures, which extend the 1 percent sales tax dedicated to public schools, passed easily in both counties. In Dougherty County the E-SPLOST referendum on the ballot was approved by 76.1 percent of voters. Lee County voters approved the sales tax with 10,409 voters, or almost 64 percent, voting yes.
Voters were not required to wear face masks, which are recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as local health officials, but a good number did so.
Nearly all of the voters observed on Tuesday in Albany at the Albany State University and Shiloh Baptist Church precincts were wearing masks when they entered the precinct facilities.
“I know during early voting it was a mix; some people were, some people weren’t,” Johnson said. “We appreciate some people taking it seriously and protecting poll workers and other voters.”
Sims, a Dawson Democrat, won another four-year term in Georgia Senate District 12 on Tuesday with 62.17 percent of the vote in a race with Republican challenger Tracy Taylor, an Albany firefighter.
“I am most appreciative to District 12 constituents who voted for me and those who didn’t vote for me, because we will continue to work for everybody in the district,” Sims said Wednesday.
The needs of the district are great, she said, and have been amplified tenfold by the pandemic.
“We’re trying to help people with evictions, with food, with shelter,” she said. “Southwest Georgia doesn’t have a lot of affordable housing — that’s not just in Albany but in rural areas as well — and that’s something we need to work on. The need is extreme.”
Greene, a Cuthbert Republican re-elected to serve another term in House District 151 and the second-longest serving member of that body, responded with “Wow” to his win that will extend his time in office to 40 years.
“I’m just so thankful for the support I got out of Randolph County, thankful for Early County and Clay County, Dougherty County, all the counties,” he said.
Greene won with 52.13 percent of the vote against Democratic challenger Joyce Barlow, an Albany health care business owner.
Summers, a Cordele Republican who was in his fourth election of the year, starting with a special election to complete the remainder of the term of Greg Kirk, who died of cancer in December 2019, received 69.3 percent of ballots cast in the contest with Lee County Democrat Mary Egler.
