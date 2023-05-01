Desperate to find educators amid a nationwide shortage, an Arizona school district is breaking ground on an unusual recruitment tool: tiny homes for teachers.

Chino Valley Unified School District is using federal money to build 10 studio units, each 400 square feet, on a vacant lot behind an elementary school, where teachers will pay roughly $550 per month -- well below the market rate for rent. The homes, expected to be finished by early fall, are designed to be transitional housing and a way to lure educators to their schools over other districts across the country.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags