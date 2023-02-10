Police have submitted charges against the owner of a Native American art gallery for disorderly conduct after he was shown on video "yelling" at Indigenous performers outside a shop in Scottsdale, Arizona, authorities say.

The group was performing Tuesday at around 11:30 a.m. in the neighborhood of Old Town Scottsdale when Gilbert Ortega "began yelling at the performers causing a disturbance," the Scottsdale Police Department said in a Thursday statement.

