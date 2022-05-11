Arizona prisoner Clarence Dixon executed nearly 8 years after the state's last execution was botched

Convicted Arizona murderer Clarence Dixon was executed by lethal injection on May 11 morning despite several attempts by his attorneys to delay his death, the state department of corrections confirmed.
Dixon was convicted of sexual assault and murder for the 1978 death of Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoin. The case remained cold until 2008 when DNA technology linked Dixon to the murder. He was already serving a life sentence for another sexual assault in 1986.
Bowdoin's sister, Leslie James, was present for the execution.
"He made choices," she said, "and therefore I'm not even going to waste any more breath or words on him."
Dixon's attorneys made several efforts to delay the execution, citing mental illness and other disabilities, including blindness. On April 28, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency unanimously denied his lawyers' petition for commutation or reprieve of Dixon's sentence, CNN affiliate KNXV reported.
In recent years, some states have struggled to find the drugs for lethal injections as pharmaceutical companies are increasingly refusing to sell them to states for execution, essentially putting executions on hold in a handful of states.
The pandemic also delayed executions in many states, though annual execution numbers have been generally decreasing since the early 2000s, according to an analysis from the Death Penalty Information Center.
Stacker looks back at 30 iconic moments in sports that defined the 1960s. These include college basketball dynasties from the state of California, historic home runs that set records and won the World Series, and ingenious high jumpers who changed the way track-and-field sports were performed. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.