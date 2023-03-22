Arkansas governor signs bill that restricts transgender bathroom use in schools

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, here on March 8, signed on Tuesday a bill into law that bars transgender students from using restrooms that do not align with the sex listed on their birth certificate.

 Andrew DeMillo/AP

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday signed a bill into law that bars transgender students from using restrooms that do not align with the sex listed on their birth certificate, the latest in a series of GOP-led legislative efforts to restrict LGBTQ rights in schools.

The bill, which cleared the state's legislature earlier this month, covers restrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms and shower rooms. It allows superintendents, teachers and principals to be fined a minimum of $1,000 if they do not comply with the law, which applies to pre-K through 12th grade in public and charter schools. It goes into effect in late summer, Sanders' office said.

Recommended for you

Tags