Arlington police chief arrested in domestic violence case

ARLINGTON -- The chief of the Arlington Police Department was arrested on Tuesday after a Baker County Grand Jury indicted her on assault charges, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced.
Cora Baker, 39, who also was a Terrell County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the time, was indicted on Dec. 3 on three counts of aggravated assault.
The charges are related to a domestic incident involving Baker and Timothy Hatten, the GBI said in a statement issued on Tuesday. Hatten also was indicted, on charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and battery (domestic violence).
Hatten was booked on Tuesday into the Calhoun County Jail. He is currently in the custody of the Georgia Department of Corrections in an unrelated probation violation case.
The case will be prosecuted in the South Georgia Judicial Circuit.
