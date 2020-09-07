MACON – Two armed probationers caught breaking into multiple cars in a north Macon neighborhood have both been sentenced to federal prison, Charles Peeler, the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, said in a news release.
Quenshon Travez Robinson, 23, of Macon, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell to 34 months in prison and three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to receive and possess stolen firearms. Robinson’s federal prison sentence will run consecutively to any term of imprisonment imposed in Houston County Superior Court and in Bibb County Superior Court for violation of probation.
Co-defendant Deshae Amondai Floyd, 23, also of Macon, was sentenced by Judge Treadwell to 27 months in prison and three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to receive and possess stolen firearms. Floyd’s federal prison sentence will run consecutively to any term of imprisonment imposed in Bibb County Superior Court for violation of probation.
“Stolen firearms lead to violence in our streets, and our office will aggressively prosecute those who choose to buy, sell or possess stolen guns," Peeler said. "These two repeat criminal offenders will now have several years in federal prison to think about the dangers of stealing guns. Thanks to the rapid response of Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies, these offenders were quickly captured, helping restore peace to the community.”
Robinson and Floyd admitted that they broke into multiple cars in residential areas during the morning hours of Feb. 16, 2019. Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a citizen’s call reporting a break-in, and the deputies arrested the defendants as they attempted to flee from the scene. The men were caught with two stolen pistols and ammunition. At the time, Robinson was serving five years probation for criminal damage to property in the second degree under the First Offender Act, and Floyd was serving ten years probation for cruelty to children in the second degree under the First Offender Act. As probationers under first offender status, it is unlawful for them to possess firearms.
This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. The case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. For more information about Project Guardian, see https://www.justice.gov/projectguardian.
The case was investigated by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul McCommon is prosecuting the case for the government.
