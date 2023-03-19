infantry.jfif

The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army's 2nd Infantry Division at any time as the group prepares for its 100th reunion.

 Special Photo: U.S. Army

For information about the association and its 100th annual reunion in Colorado Springs, Colo., from Sept. 20-24, visit www.2ida.org/product/reunion/10 on the web, send an email to 2ida.pao@charter.net or call Mike Davino at (919) 356-5692.

