DSC_8000.JPG

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., has called attention to the poor condition of privatized housing at both Fort Gordon and Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas, launching an investigation last year.

 File Photo

ATLANTA – The U.S. Army will begin unit-by-unit inspections of on-post privatized housing at Fort Gordon near Augusta next week.

