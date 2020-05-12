JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While social distancing remains a part of daily life throughout the nation, U.S. Army recruiters in Jacksonville are using online applications and virtual interviews to help interested individuals plan for the future and pursue full-time or part-time careers in the military.
Recruiters are able to help individuals complete the majority of the Army’s application requirements without any in-person contact to determine eligibility and guarantee training of choice and any monetary incentives for which they qualify.
The temporary reservation for training will be confirmed when it is safe to finalize the remaining in-person medical and enlistment requirements to ship to basic training.
The U.S. Army has 150 different career choices, ranging from the well-known infantry and armor positions to careers in health care, law enforcement, logistics, technology and more. New soldiers are fully trained in their selected occupation and have opportunities to obtain additional education, credentials and certifications to support future career goals.
“I’m still talking to applicants online and responding to people who are interested in learning more about the Army,” said Staff Sgt. Kevin Gupton, a recruiter based in Savannah. “I’ve found that people are using social media as a means to connect during this time, so it’s a great way for me to do a welfare check and pass along any information about the Army and how we’re working to fight COVID-19.”
Before the shift in recruiting operations, Gupton had already amassed a large following on sites like Instagram and Facebook. The savvy social media recruiter boasts more than 5,000 followers on his professional Instagram page and has one of the highest engagement rates in the region. That made the shift toward 100 percent virtual recruiting a smooth transition for him.
“Social media has been one of the most successful ways I reach people interested in Army careers,” he said. “The biggest difference now is that people tend to respond faster. Many people are uncertain about what they’re going to do, and I’m here to let them know that we are still here and have plans in place to start their Army career.”
Whether the nation is facing an enemy on the battlefield or an enemy in the medical lab, the U.S. Army stands ready to support the nation through the crisis and beyond, offering meaningful career opportunities for those interested in serving.
For more information and to find a local recruiter, visit www.goarmy.com/jax-careers.
