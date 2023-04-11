Around 100 people, including women and children, have been killed after Myanmar's military junta bombed the Kant Balu township in the Sagaing region on Tuesday, according to the shadow government of the ousted administration.

The attack resulted in the "loss of scores of innocent civilians and injuring many more, including children and pregnant women," the National Unity Government (NUG)'s Ministry of Labour said in a statement, describing it as a "heinous act" that constitutes "a war crime."

