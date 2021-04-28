ALBANY — Maurice Demario Lofton, 40, has been arrested and transported to the Dougherty County Jail and booked on charges of burglary in the second degree for a recent incident at the Family Dollar Store at 211 S. Slappey Blvd.
Lofton was charged in a smash-and-grab burglary at the store at which he used a rock to shatter the glass front doors of the business and took items that included cigarillos, Tide pods and electronics. Police said in a report to media that all items were recovered.
Lofton also caused $500 in damages to the store’s glass doors.
The case is cleared by the arrest.
