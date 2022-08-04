Arrest in quadruple homicide after victims are found dead in fires at 2 homes in a small Nebraska town

Barricades block off a portion of Elm Street in Laurel, Nebraska, where four people were found dead on August 4.

 Riley Tolan-Keig/The Norfolk Daily News/AP

An arrest has been made in a quadruple homicide after the victims were found dead in fires in two homes, Nebraska State Police said Friday morning.

Police said gunfire is suspected to have "played a part" in the incidents at both homes. A press conference is scheduled for later Friday morning.

