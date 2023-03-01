A man has been charged with murder in connection with a killing in St. Louis Monday that a witness captured on video, which appears to show a man being shot at close range while sitting on a sidewalk downtown at about 10 a.m.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office issued charges for first-degree murder and armed criminal action against Deshawn Thomas, 23, after, according to a St. Louis Metro Police Department probable cause statement, officers responded to a call of a shooting and found David Saldana dead on the sidewalk on N. Tucker Boulevard.

