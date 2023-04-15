cold case.jpg

Annie Delores Fritts

 Special Photo: APD

ALBANY -- An Albany woman has been arrested and charged with the 2009 stabbing death of Yolanda Roundtree, who was found deceased inside her apartment.

Annie Delores Fritts, 64, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in the stabbing of Roundtree, who was 46 years old at the time of her death.

