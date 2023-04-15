Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 84F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: April 15, 2023 @ 10:25 am
Annie Delores Fritts
ALBANY -- An Albany woman has been arrested and charged with the 2009 stabbing death of Yolanda Roundtree, who was found deceased inside her apartment.
Annie Delores Fritts, 64, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in the stabbing of Roundtree, who was 46 years old at the time of her death.
Fritts has been transported to the Dougherty County Jail.
Anyone with additional information on this or other cases is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or they can contact an investigator at (229) 431-2100.
The famous big peanut in Ashburn was one of the many casualties of Hurricane Michael in 2018. Now repairs on the fiberglass legume are nearing completion and plans are being made to unveil the restored icon. Click for more.PHOTOS: 'World's largest peanut' being prepared for return to perch in Ashburn
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes.
Get the daily Albany Herald e-edition delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get contests, advertising specials, special deals and more sent to your email address.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Keep up with local events in southwest Georgia.
Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox.
Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the most popular posts on AlbanyHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in the Albany, Georgia area.
Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.