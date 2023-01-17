Arrest warrant charges Brian Walshe with murder in the death of his wife Ana Walshe

Brian Walshe was charged on January 9 with misleading police in the investigation into his wife Ana Walshe's disappearance.

 Greg Derr/Pool/The Patriot Ledger/AP

An arrest warrant charging Brian Walshe with murder was issued Tuesday in the death of his wife Ana Walshe, a Massachusetts mother of three who had been missing since the new year, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced.

Walshe, 47, pleaded not guilty last week to misleading investigators about his actions around the time his wife went missing. He is being held at the Norfolk County House of Corrections and will be transported to Quincy District Court to be arraigned on the murder charge on Wednesday, Morrissey said.

